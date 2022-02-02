 CHAI Share Video for Busy P Remix of “Ping Pong” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022  
CHAI Share Video for Busy P Remix of “Ping Pong”

WINK TOGETHER EP Out Now via Sub Pop

Feb 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Japan’s CHAI have shared a video for a remix of their WINK album track “Ping Pong,” done by French electronic artist Busy P. Their new remix EP, WINK TOGETHER, is out now via Sub Pop. View the video below.

WINK came out last year via Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. The group previously shared a Confidence Man remix of “END” upon the announcement of WINK TOGETHER.

