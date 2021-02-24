News

CHAI Share Video for New Single “Maybe Chocolate Chips” (Feat. Ric Wilson) WINK Will Be Out May 21 on Sub Pop





Japanese rock band CHAI have shared a video for their new single, “Maybe Chocolate Chips,” which features Chicago rapper Ric Wilson. The song will be featured on their upcoming album, WINK, set to drop on May 21 via Sub Pop. Check out the video, animated and directed by Callum Scott-Dyson, below.

Bassist/lyricist Yuuki explains the song in a press release: “Things that we want to hold on to, things that we wished went away. A lot of things happen as we age and with that for me, is new moles! But I love them! My moles are like the chocolate chips on a cookie, the more you have, the happier you become! and before you know it, you're an original.”

The band further elaborates: “This music video is the perfect visual for ‘Maybe Chocolate Chips.’ It was our first time working with Callum and the result (animation, etc.) was something we'd never tried before! Callum actually reached out to us for this but we loved how his work featured grotesque but cute components and tons of fantasy so our vision for this was in line. Your mole is actually a chocolate chip! But you knew that already, right?!”

The band previously shared the songs “ACTION” and “Donuts Mind If I Do” from their upcoming album.

CHAI’s sophomore album, PUNK, was released in 2019 on Burger. Back in August of last year, CHAI teamed up with Spanish rock band Hinds for the joint single “United Girls Rock‘n’Roll Club.”

