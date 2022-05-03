CHAI Share Video for New Single “Surprise,” Announce Tour Dates
May 03, 2022
Japan’s CHAI have shared a video for their new single “Surprise.” They have also announced a new set of tour dates in support of their most recent album, WINK. View the Yoshio Nakaiso-directed video below, along with a full list of the band’s tour dates.
In a press release, the band state: “We all have that precious ‘something’ that we can’t express in words. But sometimes those things happen to make it out as words, and we want to feel and love that ‘surprise.’ Those become the surprises of our lives, and I become a brand new me. That’s what we had in mind when we wrote ‘SURPRISE.”
They add, regarding the video: “When our trailer was stolen during our North American tour, we were able to continue our shows because of the overwhelming support and love from all of you. We never forget how much we appreciate you, and we want to continue to give back to our fans through music, forever and ever. This music video was shot under the blue skies of Los Angeles, with gratitude.”
WINK came out last year via Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Read our 2021 interview with CHAI about WINK.
CHAI were recently featured on the Sondre Lerche song “Summer in Reverse.” It was one of our Songs of the Week.
CHAI 2022 Tour Dates:
Fri. Jun. 10 - Sydney, AU - Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks
Sat. Jun. 11 - Melbourne, AU - Rising 2022 at Forum Melbourne
Sun. Sep. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound LA
Sun. Sep. 25 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival
Mon. Oct. 03 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater *
Tue. Oct. 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe *
Thu. Oct. 06 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater *
Sat. Oct. 08 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral *
Mon. Oct. 10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall *
Tue. Oct. 11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater*
Thu. Oct. 13 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
Fri. Oct. 14 - Montreal, QC - Le National *
Sat. Oct. 15 - Portland, ME - State Theater *
Mon. Oct. 17 - Providence, RI - The Strand *
Tue. Oct. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *
Fri. Oct. 21 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *
Sat. Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore*
Tue. Oct. 25 - Miami, FL - North Beach Bandshell *
Wed. Oct. 26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *
Fri. Oct. 28 - St.Pertersburg, FL - Jannus Live *
Sat. Oct. 29 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen *
Sun. Oct. 30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City *
Sun. Nov. 06 - Sao Paolo, BR - Primavera Sound Sao Paulo Brazil
Sat. Nov. 12 - Santiago, CL - Primavera Sound Santiago Chile
Sun. Nov. 13 - Buenos Aires, AR - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires Argentina
* with Hippo Campus
