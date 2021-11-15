News

Charles Watson Shares New Single “Afghan Hound” Out Now via Moshi Moshi

Photography by Laura McCluskey



Charles Watson, formerly of Slow Club, has shared a new single, “Afghan Hound.” It marks Watson’s first new music since the release of his 2018 debut album Now That I’m a River. Listen below.

Watson elaborates on the new song in a press release: “In the past, I’ve always reached for sounds in the studio that tend to disguise my voice and put it as far away from the listeners’ attention as possible. I guess initially out of insecurity and then eventually out of habit. Since I last made a solo record, I think my relationship with how I listen to music has changed a little. I find myself drawn way more to the simpler and more direct sounding records these days. ‘Afghan Hound’ is a song about reaching out to people around you and so it felt like it needed to be direct, not only lyrically but also in the way the band played it.”

Read our 2019 Annual Artist Survey with Watson.

