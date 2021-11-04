News

All





Charli XCX Announces Album, Shares “New Shapes” with Christine and the Queens & Caroline Polachek CRASH Due Out March 18, 2022 via Atlantic, Tour Also Announced





Charli XCX has announced the release of a new album, CRASH, which will be out on March 18, 2022 via Atlantic. She has also shared a new single from the album, “New Shapes,” featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, and has announced a 2022 U.S. and European tour. Listen to “New Shapes” and view the full list of tour dates below. The album’s artwork is featured above.

“New Shapes” was produced by Deaton Chris Anthony and Linus Wiklund. CRASH features collaborations with a plethora of other artists, including A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Lotus IV, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

Charli XCX previously shared a video for the song “Good Ones” in September. Her last album, how i’m feeling now, came out last year via Atlantic.

Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:

North American Live Dates:

March 26 - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

March 29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

April 1 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

April 3 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 6 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

April 8 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

April 9 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

April 10 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

April 12 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

April 13 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

April 15 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

April 16 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

April 18 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

April 20 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

April 22 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 25 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

April 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

April 28 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

April 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

European Live Dates:

May 13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May 15 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

May 17 - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

May 18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

May 19 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

May 21 - UEA - Norwich, UK

May 22 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK

May 23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

May 25 - Trianon - Paris, France*

May 27 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*

May 28 - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands

May 30 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

May 31 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

June 2 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

June 4 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

June 7 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

June 9 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.