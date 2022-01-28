 Charli XCX Shares New Single “Beg For You” Featuring Rina Sawayama | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 28th, 2022  
Charli XCX Shares New Single “Beg For You” Featuring Rina Sawayama

CRASH Due Out March 18 via Atlantic

Jan 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Charli XCX has shared a new single, “Beg For You,” featuring Rina Sawayama. It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, CRASH, which will be out on March 18 via Atlantic. A music video for the song is set to release next week. Listen below.

Previously shared songs from CRASH are “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Charli XCX’s last album, how i’m feeling now, came out last year via Atlantic.

