Charli XCX Shares New Single “Beg For You” Featuring Rina Sawayama

Charli XCX has shared a new single, “Beg For You,” featuring Rina Sawayama. It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, CRASH, which will be out on March 18 via Atlantic. A music video for the song is set to release next week. Listen below.

Previously shared songs from CRASH are “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Charli XCX’s last album, how i’m feeling now, came out last year via Atlantic.

