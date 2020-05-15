News

Charli XCX – Stream Her New Album Recorded While Under Quarantine how i’m feeling now Out Now via Atlantic





Charli XCX announced in early April her intentions to write and record a brand new album from scratch while under quarantine, setting the ambitious release date of May 15, leaving only five weeks to get it done. Well, she pulled it off and now you can stream how i’m feeling now below, via Atlantic.

At the start it was hard not to doubt if Charli XCX would actually make the release date, but then over time she shared promising singles from it and it became clearer that it might happen. Previously she shared the album’s first single, “Forever.” Then she shared its second single, “Claws.” Then she shared its third and final pre-release single, “I Finally Understand.”

How i’m feeling now was announced via a Zoom chat with one thousand lucky fans. Charli co-produced the album with A.G. Cook and BJ Burton.

Charli XCX had this to say about the album in a previous press statement:

“Hi guys, it’s Charli here. I hope you’re doing whatever it is you need to do to stay positive during this time of completely unknown, unchartered territory. For me, staying positive goes hand in hand with staying creative, and so that’s why I’ve decided I’m going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch.

“The nature of this album is going to be very indicative of the times because I’m only going to be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything—in that sense, it’ll be very DIY. I’ll also be reaching out to people online to collaborate with, and I’m going to keep the entire process super open, so that anybody who wants to watch can. I’ll be posting demos, I’ll be posting acapellas, I’ll be posting text conversations with me and any collaborators, I’ll be filming myself in the studio, I’ll be doing Zoom conferences to ask fans or anyone watching for opinions or ideas, I’m going to set up an email address so that fans or anyone can send me beats or references… the whole thing in that sense will be extremely collaborative because anybody who wants to be involved can explore their creativity alongside mine.

“The album is going to come out May 15th, which is kind of soon-ish, I suppose, and there’s a couple of scratch ideas but I’m basically starting from nothing, so hopefully I meet the deadline! The album is called how i’m feeling now, which is a working title but I kind of like it.

“So yeah, that’s it! I can’t wait to start making this, and I can’t wait to share this whole process with you. That’s it—bye!”

Charli XCX released a new album, simply titled Charli, last year via Atlantic.

Read our 2013 cover story article on Charli XCX.

