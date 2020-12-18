News

All





Charly Bliss Link Up with PUP for New Holiday Song “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You” Watch the Socially Distanced Video for the Song





Charly Bliss have joined forces with Toronto band PUP for a new and currently relevant holiday song, “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You.” The video for the song features socially distanced footage of individual band members from a plethora of sources, including Zoom meetings and phone footage. Watch it below.

Frontwoman of Charly Bliss, Eva Hendricks, speaks about the song in a press release: “Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we've never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun. We never imagined we'd be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results. We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!”

Stefan Babcock of PUP speaks on the collaboration: “I was so excited when Charly Bliss asked me to write a Christmas song with them. I don't know if I'd be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is shit this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse! Plus Charly Bliss are an amazing band and amazing people, so it was a no-brainer. If we're judging it alongside other Christmas songs, I think we smashed it.”

Charly Bliss’ most recent release was Supermoon EP, which came out in October 2019 on Barsuk. Back in October of this year, PUP released their most recent EP, This Place Sucks Ass, which features the single “Anaphylaxis,” on Little Dipper/Rise.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.