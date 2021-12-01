 Chastity Belt Share Video for New Song “Fake” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021  
Chastity Belt Share Video for New Song “Fake”

Fake/Fear 7-Inch Single Due Out This Friday

Dec 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Eleanor Petry
Chastity Belt have shared a video for their new song “Fake.” It is the A-side to their upcoming 7-inch single release, Fake/Fear, which will be out this Friday (Dec. 3). Watch the Eleanor Petry-directed video below.

Band member Julia Shapiro states in a press release: “This song is about not being able to be honest and vulnerable with someone—talking about surface level things in order to avoid real conversations. It started as a poem I wrote when I was camping at Lake Siskiyou in Mt. Shasta, and then I turned it into a song.”

Director Eleanor Petry adds: “Making the ‘Fake’ video was a dream come true! I started getting into clowning a few years ago so it just felt so right to clown around Seattle with the CB gals and capture their various clown talents (juggling, blading, etc…). I ended up making the final edits while at a puppet festival in France, which was just perfect, getting rooted on by all the clowns and puppeteers as the video came together.”

Last month, Chastity Belt shared the song “Fear” upon announcing the 7-inch single. Their eponymous latest album came out in 2019 via Hardly Art.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

