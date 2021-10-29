News

Chaz Cardigan Shares New Single “Pictures” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Carly Sharp



Following his 2020 album Holograma, alt pop singer/songwriter Chaz Cardigan found himself burnt out with the stresses of major label success. During lockdown he began writing and producing in his childhood bedroom, entering a new era for his shimmering indie pop. Newly signed to NVAK Collective, Chaz returned this year with “We Look So Good” and he’s back today with his latest single, “Pictures,” along with an accompanying video.

Chaz Cardigan’s latest effort is an indie pop gem, carried by an upbeat vocal performance, bouncing pop melody, and an irresistible hook. Chaz has already shown off a special talent for melody, but “Pictures” also injects hints of bittersweet lyricism as he reflects on a relationship breaking down and desperately tries to hold on to what’s left.

As Chaz describes, “It’s easy to remember; it’s hard to reframe. When a relationship isn’t working, you go out of your way to ignore all its red flags. You develop all of these weird ways of not seeing that it isn’t working…because it used to be so great…or was it? Was it ever actually good? Did you just make things look better in hindsight?

‘Pictures’ is that bargaining process. Starting to see the cracks but trying to block it out—‘if it’s over, fine, but we can keep the pictures up. Wouldn’t that be nice? To never have to fix it?’ Are the pretty memories worthless? Were they ever real in the first place?”

Check out the song and video below. Chaz is also currently on tour opening for Cherub. Check out the tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

2021 CHERUB TOUR SUPPORT DATES

10.27 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

10.28 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

10.30 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

10.31 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville