Check Out Our Podcast Swap with “The Show on the Road” Featuring Agnes Obel

Recently we launched a bonus episode of the Under the Radar podcast entitled “Under the Radar Podcast Presents: The Show on the Road with Agnes Obel.” It’s our first podcast swap. As we’re on hiatus preparing for Season 2, we have lined up a mini series of interviews. They won’t take the usual format but will feature some of our favorite podcasters including Song Exploder’s Hrishikesh Hirway and 99 Percent Invisible’s Roman Mars. And stick around for a surprise bonus episode or two.



The Show on the Road is an established music podcast hosted by Zach Lupetin, of the folk rock band, Dustbowl Revival. Each week he speaks to songwriters, bandleaders, and musicians from the worlds of roots, Americana, indie, and modern folk music.



Past guests have included legendary artists such as Steve Earle, Bela Fleck, and Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics), and contemporary acts such as The Lumineers, Chicano Batman, and Larkin Poe.



The episode we shared featuring Danish composer and singer/songwriter Agnes Obel, begins with a call from Lupetin to step out of our comfort zone and listen to music that may not ordinarily be in our regular playlist. Obel’s experimental and darkly moving soundscapes is the perfect antidote to the moment we’re in. Lupetin and Obel discuss her latest album, Myopia, (on Blue Note Records) and how we perhaps are not masters of our own fate.



The Show on the Road will be back with new episodes on January 6, 2021, and Zack has some amazing guests tee’d up—including the Allman Betts Band, The Secret Sisters, and Bahamas, so subscribe to The Show on the Road wherever you get your podcasts.

