News

All





Check Out Photos from Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 – Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and The National Plus Spiritualized, Low, Magdalena Bay, Toro y Moi, The Roots, Parquet Courts, Cate Le Bon, Dry Cleaning, Lucy Dacus, and More

Photography by Daniel Moreno



The Pitchfork Music Festival returned this past weekend to Chicago’s Union Park. While the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, this is the second year in a row they’ve made it work in the pandemic era. Our photographer Daniel Moreno was on hand to capture the action. Check out his photos of headliners Mitski, The National, and The Roots, as well as shots of Japanese Breakfast, Spiritualized, Low, Magdalena Bay, Toro y Moi, Parquet Courts, Cate Le Bon, Dry Cleaning, Lucy Dacus, Dawn Richard, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Noname, and more. He also got photos of the crowd. Check out all of Daniel’s photos below and also follow him on Instagram.

Day 1

Parquet Courts

Parquet Courts

The National

The National

The National

The National

Amber Mark

Amber Mark