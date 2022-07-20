 Check Out Photos from Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 – Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and The National | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 20th, 2022  
Check Out Photos from Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 – Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and The National

Plus Spiritualized, Low, Magdalena Bay, Toro y Moi, The Roots, Parquet Courts, Cate Le Bon, Dry Cleaning, Lucy Dacus, and More

Jul 20, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Daniel Moreno
The Pitchfork Music Festival returned this past weekend to Chicago’s Union Park. While the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, this is the second year in a row they’ve made it work in the pandemic era. Our photographer Daniel Moreno was on hand to capture the action. Check out his photos of headliners Mitski, The National, and The Roots, as well as shots of Japanese Breakfast, Spiritualized, Low, Magdalena Bay, Toro y Moi, Parquet Courts, Cate Le Bon, Dry Cleaning, Lucy Dacus, Dawn Richard, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Noname, and more. He also got photos of the crowd. Check out all of Daniel’s photos below and also follow him on Instagram.

Day 1

Parquet Courts
Parquet Courts
Parquet Courts
Parquet Courts
The National
The National
The National
The National
The National
The National
The National
The National
Amber Mark
Amber Mark
Amber Mark
Amber Mark
Amber Mark
Amber Mark
Dawn Richard
Dawn Richard
Dawn Richard
Dawn Richard
Spiritualized
Spiritualized
Spiritualized
Spiritualized
Tierra Whack
Tierra Whack
Tierra Whack
Tierra Whack
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule

Day 2

Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Dry Cleaning
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Low
Low
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus
Magdalena Bay
Magdalena Bay
Magdalena Bay
Magdalena Bay
Magdalena Bay
Magdalena Bay
Mitski
Mitski
Mitski
Mitski
Mitski
Mitski
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule
Yeule

Day 3

Cate Le Bon
Cate Le Bon
Cate Le Bon
Cate Le Bon
Noname
Noname
Noname
Noname
Noname
Noname
The Roots
The Roots
The Roots
The Roots
The Roots
The Roots
The Roots
The Roots
The Roots
The Roots
Toro y Moi
Toro y Moi
Toro y Moi
Toro y Moi
Toro y Moi
Toro y Moi
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt
Erika de Casier
Erika de Casier
Erika de Casier
Erika de Casier
Injury Reserve
Injury Reserve
Injury Reserve
Injury Reserve
Natural Information Society
Natural Information Society
Natural Information Society
Natural Information Society
