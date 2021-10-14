News

Check Out Photos of Governors Ball 2021 – Leon Bridges, Orville Peck, Billie Eilish, and More Also Photos of Kehlani and Portugal, the Man

Photography by Dana Pacifico



​Governors Ball returned to New York City, setting up shop in Citi Field’s Parking lot and Under the Radar’s intrepid photographer Dana Pacifico was there to capture the scene. Check out her photos of Leon Bridges, Orville Peck, Billie Eilish, Kehlani, and more below.

Leon Bridges

Orville Peck

Billie Eilish

Kehlani

Portugal. The Man

RÜFÜS DU SOL

