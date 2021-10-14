 Check Out Photos of Governors Ball 2021 – Leon Bridges, Orville Peck, Billie Eilish, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 14th, 2021  
Subscribe

Leon Bridges

Check Out Photos of Governors Ball 2021 – Leon Bridges, Orville Peck, Billie Eilish, and More

Also Photos of Kehlani and Portugal, the Man

Oct 14, 2021 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Dana Pacifico
Bookmark and Share


​Governors Ball returned to New York City, setting up shop in Citi Field’s Parking lot and Under the Radar’s intrepid photographer Dana Pacifico was there to capture the scene. Check out her photos of Leon Bridges, Orville Peck, Billie Eilish, Kehlani, and more below.

Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Orville Peck
Orville Peck
Orville Peck
Orville Peck
Orville Peck
Orville Peck
Orville Peck
Orville Peck
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
Kehlani
Kehlani
Kehlani
Kehlani
Portugal. The Man
Portugal. The Man
RÜFÜS DU SOL
RÜFÜS DU SOL

www.governorsballmusicfestival.com

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent