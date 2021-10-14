Leon Bridges
Check Out Photos of Governors Ball 2021 – Leon Bridges, Orville Peck, Billie Eilish, and More
Also Photos of Kehlani and Portugal, the Man
Oct 14, 2021
Photography by Dana Pacifico
Governors Ball returned to New York City, setting up shop in Citi Field’s Parking lot and Under the Radar’s intrepid photographer Dana Pacifico was there to capture the scene. Check out her photos of Leon Bridges, Orville Peck, Billie Eilish, Kehlani, and more below.
www.governorsballmusicfestival.com
