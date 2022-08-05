 Check Out Photos of Lollapalooza 2022 – IDLES, Wet Leg, Caroline Polachek, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 5th, 2022  
Check Out Photos of Lollapalooza 2022 – IDLES, Wet Leg, Caroline Polachek, and More

Plus Metallica, Pom Pom Squad, MUNA, Tove Lo, King Princess, and Others

Aug 05, 2022 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Kate Scott
Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park last weekend.

J-Hope illuminated the lakefront, making history as the first South Korean headliner of a major North American music festival. Green Day paid homage to local venue The Metro with lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sporting a shirt from the venue at their weekend closing set at Butler Field after rocking the 1,500 person venue the night before.

Under the Radar photographer Kate Scott was out amongst the masses to catch up with the likes of IDLES backstage and in the pit, and captured scenes of raucous crowds at King Princess, and action packed guest stars at local producer Peter Cottontale’s showcase with Jamila Woods, Chance the Rapper, and Vic Mensa. Check out all the photos below.

100 gecs
100 gecs
100 gecs
100 gecs
100 gecs
100 gecs

Ashnikko
Ashnikko
Ashnikko
Ashnikko
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
J. Cole
J. Cole
J-Hope
J-Hope
J-Hope
J-Hope
J-Hope
J-Hope
J-Hope
J-Hope
King Princess
King Princess
King Princess
King Princess
King Princess
King Princess
King Princess
King Princess
King Princess
King Princess
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelyl
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
Metallica
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
MUNA
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Banks
Banks
Banks
Banks
Jesse Jo Stark
Jesse Jo Stark
Jesse Jo Stark
Jesse Jo Stark
Maneskin
Maneskin
Maneskin
Maneskin
Maneskin
Maneskin
Maneskin
Maneskin
Meet Me At The Altar
Meet Me At The Altar
Meet Me At The Altar
Meet Me At The Altar
Meet Me At The Altar
Meet Me At The Altar
Peter Cottontale
Peter Cottontale
Peter Cottontale (Chance the Rapper)
Peter Cottontale (Chance the Rapper)
Peter Cottontale (Chance the Rapper)
Peter Cottontale (Chance the Rapper)
Peter Cottontale (Jamila Woods)
Peter Cottontale (Jamila Woods)
Peter Cottontale (Jamila Woods)
Peter Cottontale (Jamila Woods)
Peter Cottontale (Joey Purp)
Peter Cottontale (Joey Purp)
Peter Cottontale (Vic Mensa)
Peter Cottontale (Vic Mensa)
Remi Wolf
Remi Wolf
Royal Blood
Royal Blood
Royal Blood
Royal Blood
Turnstile
Turnstile
Turnstile
Turnstile
Turnstile
Turnstile
Porno for Pyros
Porno for Pyros
Coin
Coin
Coin
Coin
Pom Pom Squad
Pom Pom Squad
Pom Pom Squad
Pom Pom Squad
Pom Pom Squad
Pom Pom Squad

