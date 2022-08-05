News

All





Check Out Photos of Lollapalooza 2022 – IDLES, Wet Leg, Caroline Polachek, and More Plus Metallica, Pom Pom Squad, MUNA, Tove Lo, King Princess, and Others

Photography by Kate Scott



Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park last weekend.

J-Hope illuminated the lakefront, making history as the first South Korean headliner of a major North American music festival. Green Day paid homage to local venue The Metro with lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sporting a shirt from the venue at their weekend closing set at Butler Field after rocking the 1,500 person venue the night before.

Under the Radar photographer Kate Scott was out amongst the masses to catch up with the likes of IDLES backstage and in the pit, and captured scenes of raucous crowds at King Princess, and action packed guest stars at local producer Peter Cottontale’s showcase with Jamila Woods, Chance the Rapper, and Vic Mensa. Check out all the photos below.

100 gecs

100 gecs

100 gecs

Ashnikko

Ashnikko

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek

IDLES

IDLES

IDLES

IDLES

IDLES

IDLES

IDLES

IDLES

IDLES

J. Cole

J-Hope

J-Hope

J-Hope

J-Hope

King Princess

King Princess

King Princess

King Princess

King Princess

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica

MUNA

MUNA

MUNA

MUNA

MUNA

MUNA

Tove Lo

Tove Lo

Tove Lo

Tove Lo

Tove Lo

Tove Lo

Tove Lo

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Banks

Banks

Jesse Jo Stark

Jesse Jo Stark

Maneskin

Maneskin

Maneskin

Maneskin

Meet Me At The Altar

Meet Me At The Altar

Meet Me At The Altar

Peter Cottontale