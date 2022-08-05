Check Out Photos of Lollapalooza 2022 – IDLES, Wet Leg, Caroline Polachek, and More
Plus Metallica, Pom Pom Squad, MUNA, Tove Lo, King Princess, and Others
Aug 05, 2022
Photography by Kate Scott
Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park last weekend.
J-Hope illuminated the lakefront, making history as the first South Korean headliner of a major North American music festival. Green Day paid homage to local venue The Metro with lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sporting a shirt from the venue at their weekend closing set at Butler Field after rocking the 1,500 person venue the night before.
Under the Radar photographer Kate Scott was out amongst the masses to catch up with the likes of IDLES backstage and in the pit, and captured scenes of raucous crowds at King Princess, and action packed guest stars at local producer Peter Cottontale’s showcase with Jamila Woods, Chance the Rapper, and Vic Mensa. Check out all the photos below.
