 Check Out Photos of Outside Lands 2021 – Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 4th, 2021  
Subscribe

Check Out Photos of Outside Lands 2021 – Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and More

Also Photos of Tame Impala, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Yves Tumor, and Others

Nov 04, 2021 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Joshua Mellin
Bookmark and Share


The Bay Area’s preeminent music festival returned for a special Halloween edition with Outside Lands in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park boasting headliners Lizzo; Vampire Weekend; Tyler, the Creator; and The Strokes. There were also some special costumed appearances by Tame Impala as The Wiggles and Caroline Polachek as Marie Antoinette. Under the Radar photographer Joshua Mellin was on the ground to capture the revelry, including photos of Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Yves Tumor, and others. Check out all the photos from last weekend’s event below.

Angel Olsen
Angel Olsen
Sharon Van Etten
Sharon Van Etten
Sharon Van Etten
Sharon Van Etten
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala
Tame Impala
Tame Impala
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek
Reggie Watts
Reggie Watts
Yves Tumor
Yves Tumor
Yves Tumor
Yves Tumor
Yves Tumor
Yves Tumor
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator
Lizzo
Lizzo
Lizzo
Lizzo
Lizzo
Lizzo
Lizzo
Lizzo
Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez
Remi Wolf
Remi Wolf
Remi Wolf
Remi Wolf
Nelly
Nelly
Nelly
Nelly
Vampire Weekend
Vampire Weekend
Vampire Weekend
Vampire Weekend

www.sfoutsidelands.com

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent