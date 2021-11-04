Check Out Photos of Outside Lands 2021 – Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and More
Also Photos of Tame Impala, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Yves Tumor, and Others
Nov 04, 2021
Photography by Joshua Mellin
The Bay Area’s preeminent music festival returned for a special Halloween edition with Outside Lands in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park boasting headliners Lizzo; Vampire Weekend; Tyler, the Creator; and The Strokes. There were also some special costumed appearances by Tame Impala as The Wiggles and Caroline Polachek as Marie Antoinette. Under the Radar photographer Joshua Mellin was on the ground to capture the revelry, including photos of Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Yves Tumor, and others. Check out all the photos from last weekend’s event below.
Most Recent
