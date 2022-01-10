News

All





Check the Score – Eli Keszler Gets Scary Scoring Newcomer Eli Keszler Sits Down with Charles Steinberg to Talk About His First Score for The Scary of Sixty-First





Check the Score breaks into 2022 with Charles visiting the magnificent young composer Eli Keszler at his studio on New York’s lower east side. They plunge into the fifth dimension on Fifth Avenue, talking about Keszler’s first score for The Scary of Sixty-First and breaking into the world of scoring with his work on Uncut Gems.

<p>