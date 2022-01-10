 Check the Score – Eli Keszler Gets Scary | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, January 10th, 2022  
Check the Score – Eli Keszler Gets Scary

Scoring Newcomer Eli Keszler Sits Down with Charles Steinberg to Talk About His First Score for The Scary of Sixty-First

Jan 10, 2022 By Charles Steinberg
Check the Score breaks into 2022 with Charles visiting the magnificent young composer Eli Keszler at his studio on New York’s lower east side. They plunge into the fifth dimension on Fifth Avenue, talking about Keszler’s first score for The Scary of Sixty-First and breaking into the world of scoring with his work on Uncut Gems.



