Check the Score – Episode 2 with Composer Dave Porter
Maestro of the Expanded Breaking Bad Universe Gets Into the Details About His Music for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino on the New Episode of Check the Score
Dec 29, 2020 Photography by Thomas Mikusz
Ok, Breaking Bad fans, and fans of score music, Composer Dave Porter is my guest on episode 2 of the Check the Score podcast! Porter wrote all of the score music for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and the Breaking Bad movie El Camino. While we wait impatiently for the final season of Better Call Saul, here's some content, well, a lot of content. We go deep into the expanded universe in this two part conversation. Here's part 1.
Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/check-the-score/id1536540815?i=1000503811145
