Thursday, December 31st, 2020  
Check the Score – Episode 2 with Composer Dave Porter

Maestro of the Expanded Breaking Bad Universe Gets Into the Details About His Music for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino on the New Episode of Check the Score

Dec 29, 2020 By Charles Steinberg Photography by Thomas Mikusz Bookmark and Share


Ok, Breaking Bad fans, and fans of score music, Composer Dave Porter is my guest on episode 2 of the Check the Score podcast! Porter wrote all of the score music for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and the Breaking Bad movie El Camino. While we wait impatiently for the final season of Better Call Saul, here's some content, well, a lot of content. We go deep into the expanded universe in this two part conversation. Here's part 1.

 

 

Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/check-the-score/id1536540815?i=1000503811145

 



There are no comments for this entry yet.

