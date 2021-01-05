News

Check the Score – Part 2 of Episode 2 with Composer Dave Porter Maestro of the Expanded Breaking Bad Universe Gets Into the Details About His Music for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino on the New Episode of Check the Score





Here's part 2 of the new episode of the Check the Score podcast featuring Composer Dave Porter. Porter gets into the details about writing score music for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and the Breaking Bad movie El Camino. While we wait impatiently for the final season of Better Call Saul, here's some content. We go deep into the expanded universe in this two-part conversation.

Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/check-the-score/id1536540815?i=1000504166292