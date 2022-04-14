Check the Score Podcast – The Fire & Ice of Blanck Mass
UK Electronic Composer Blanck Mass Translates His Dark Forces Into A New Score For TED K.
Blanck Mass is one of the great makers of electronic music. His scope has widened with his entrance into film scoring and his penetrating new score for TED K proves that his Ivor Novello award winning debut effort for 2020’s Calm With Horses was no fluke. On this episode of Check the Score, Blanck Mass talks about his new direction in composition and the isolated journey of crafting music for a Ted Kaczynski biopic.
