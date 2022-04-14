 Check the Score Podcast – The Fire & Ice of Blanck Mass | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 14th, 2022  
Check the Score Podcast – The Fire & Ice of Blanck Mass

UK Electronic Composer Blanck Mass Translates His Dark Forces Into A New Score For TED K.

Apr 14, 2022 By Charles Steinberg
Blanck Mass is one of the great makers of electronic music. His scope has widened with his entrance into film scoring and his penetrating new score for TED K proves that his Ivor Novello award winning debut effort for 2020’s Calm With Horses was no fluke. On this episode of Check the Score, Blanck Mass talks about his new direction in composition and the isolated journey of crafting music for a Ted Kaczynski biopic.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

