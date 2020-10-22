Check the Score – The New Film Music Podcast

News

Welcome to Check the Score. If you love film music then you are in the right place. I am your host Charles Steinberg on this show where I’ll be having the occasional in-depth conversation with the composers of film music. My favorite music. Over the past couple of years, I've been interviewing some of the best score composers for my Keeping Score feature series, where I've gotten to talk shop about their origins, their methods, and their insights, all in hopes to get at some of the secrets behind their magic. That’s how I think of film music – it’s magic.

I had such a good time in those conversations that I wanted to bring them to the people who are as curious about this art form as I am.

One of the bright new stars of film composition, Emile Mosseri is the first guest! He shares thoughts about his process and his exquisite new score for the fabulous new Miranda July film, Kajillionare. Check the Score!

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/check-the-score/id1536540815