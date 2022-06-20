News

Cheekface Share New Single “Pledge Drive” Out Now via New Professor

Photography by Shabnam Ferdowsi



Los Angeles-based indie rock trio Cheekface have shared a new single, “Pledge Drive.” It is out now via New Professor. Listen below, via a lyric video.

In a press release, vocalist Greg Katz states that the song is about “what it means to say the right thing if others think you’re virtue signaling, especially if you’re worried they might be a little right.”

He adds: “Last year, me and Mandy [Amanda Tannen, co-songwriter and bassist] were in the practice space vibing on Television and came up with this groove. It was the first song we wrote in-person together since the pandemic started and I think you can tell from the way the guitar and bass weave in and out of each other and meet on a couple of notes.”

Last year, the band shared the song “We Need a Bigger Dumpster.” Their most recent album, Emphatically No., came out in 2020 on New Professor.

