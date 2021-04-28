 Cheekface Share New Single “We Need a Bigger Dumpster” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 28th, 2021  
Cheekface Share New Single “We Need a Bigger Dumpster”

Out Now via New Professor

Apr 27, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shabnam Ferdowsi
Los Angeles-based indie rock trio Cheekface have shared a new single titled “We Need a Bigger Dumpster.” It is out now via New Professor. Listen below, via a lyric video.

Cheekface consists of Greg Katz (guitar, vocals), Amanda Tannen (bass, vocals), and Mark “Echo” Edwards (drums). Tannen used to be in early 2000s alt-rock band stellastarr*.

Katz speaks about the new song in a press release: “Me and Mandy wrote this song about boredom, panic, disease, consumer products, self-sabotage and Fritos. They’re all subjects of continual interest to us. Especially Fritos.”

The band’s most recent album, Emphatically No., came out earlier this year on New Professor.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

