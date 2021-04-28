News

Cheekface Share New Single “We Need a Bigger Dumpster” Out Now via New Professor

Photography by Shabnam Ferdowsi



Los Angeles-based indie rock trio Cheekface have shared a new single titled “We Need a Bigger Dumpster.” It is out now via New Professor. Listen below, via a lyric video.

Cheekface consists of Greg Katz (guitar, vocals), Amanda Tannen (bass, vocals), and Mark “Echo” Edwards (drums). Tannen used to be in early 2000s alt-rock band stellastarr*.

Katz speaks about the new song in a press release: “Me and Mandy wrote this song about boredom, panic, disease, consumer products, self-sabotage and Fritos. They’re all subjects of continual interest to us. Especially Fritos.”

The band’s most recent album, Emphatically No., came out earlier this year on New Professor.

