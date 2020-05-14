News

Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie Announce New Album as Mrs. Piss, Share Two New Songs Listen to “Downer Surrounded by Uppers” and “Knelt” from their debut LP, Self-Surgery, Due Out May 29 via Sargent House





Musicians Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie have joined forces to create Self Surgery, their forthcoming debut album as Mrs. Piss. Today, they have shared two new singles, “Downer Surrounded by Uppers” and “Knelt,” from the album, which is set to release May 29 on Sargent House. Listen to both songs below. Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The duo began working on the project while touring Wolfe’s Hiss Spun album back in 2017. “Downer Surrounded by Uppers” is a heavy, riot grrrl punk anthem while “Knelt” is a grungier, more diluted track that almost melts in your face. This killer sound comes as no surprise considering the artists’ collective rock, metal, and industrial influences. The album was recorded at The Dock Studio in Sacramento, CA and in Wolfe’s home studio, The Canyon.

In a press statement, Wolfe said:

“Working on this project brought Jess and I so much closer as songwriters and production partners, after reuniting as friends and bandmates. It was freeing and fun to channel some wild energies that I don’t typically put into my own music. We tried not to overthink the songs as we were writing them, but at the same time we did consciously put a lot into crafting them into our own weird sonic vision. This project was a chance for us to do things our own way, on our own terms, and we plan to invite more womxn musicians along for future Mrs. Piss recordings.”

Gowrie added:

“To me, Mrs. Piss represents a musical chemistry cut short long ago that now gets a second chance. Creating with Chelsea has always been very liberating for me, and we both push each other to try new things: anything and everything. Both of us have grown so much as writers and musicians since our first band together (Red Host), and with the journeys we had to take separately to get there, we both have so much more to say; so much more pain and anger to express. That said, we also had a lot of fun doing it, not to mention how freeing it is to not give a f-k and to just create.”

Self-Surgery Tracklist:

1. To Crawl Inside

2. Downer Surrounded by Uppers

3. Knelt

4. Nobody Wants to Party With Us

5. M.B.O.T.W.O.

6. You Took Everything

7. Self-Surgery

8. Mrs. Piss

