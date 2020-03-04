Chelsea Wolfe Goes Grave Hunting in the Video for “Highway”

News

Chelsea Wolfe released a new album, The Birth of Violence, last September via Sargent House. Now she has shared a video for the album's "Highway." Ben Chisholm and Kristin Cofer directed the video, which features Wolfe on a rural road near a grown over graveyard. Watch it below, followed by Wolfe's upcoming tour dates.

Wolfe had this to say about the song and video in a press release: "I've been blessed to work with both Ben Chisholm and Kristin Cofer for many years now as creative collaborators. Ben sometimes does something called 'grave-hunting,' searching for graves for people online who are looking for their relatives in far-away cemeteries. Kristin and I went along with him one day last spring to a hidden graveyard in a small mountain town and I brought my guitar along. We searched, and filmed, and played some music for those who've passed on. The feel of the video was inspired by some footage I stumbled upon of Joni Mitchell from a 1966 French-Canadian TV show, after I had already written 'Highway,' but the feel was just so sweet and natural and free, and I wanted to bring that to life for my own song as well, since Joni has been such a big inspiration for me since childhood."

Previously Wolfe shared The Birth of Violence's first single, "The Mother Road" (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from the album, "American Darkness," via an atmospheric black & white video. Then she shared "Be All Things," via a video for the track that was partially shot inside Northern California's Moaning Cavern, 450 feet underground, and partially in Iceland. "Be All Things" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, "Deranged for Rock & Roll," via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

The Birth of Violence was the follow-up to 2017's Hiss Spun. It was recorded with longtime musical collaborator Ben Chisholm and features Jess Gowrie (drums) and Ezra Buchla (viola).

Wolfe had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "I've been in a state of constant motion for the past eight years or so; touring, moving, playing new stages, exploring new places and meeting new people-an incredible time of learning and growing as a musician and performer. But after awhile, I was beginning to lose a part of myself. I needed to take some time away from the road to get my head straight, to learn to take better care of myself, and to write and record as much as I can while I have 'Mercury in my hands,' as a wise friend put it."

Read our 2015 The End interview with Wolfe about endings and death.

