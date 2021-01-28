News

Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Song “Anhedonia” (Feat. Emma Ruth Rundle) Available Now via Sargent House





Chelsea Wolfe has shared a new song titled “Anhedonia,” which features guest vocals and guitar by fellow artist and labelmate Emma Ruth Rundle. The song is available now via Sargent House. Check out the song and cover art below.

Wolfe speaks about the song’s creation in a press release: “I wrote ‘Anhedonia’ after I experienced it during summer of 2019, then tucked the song away and moved forward with my acoustic album and subsequent North American tour. When COVID-19 hit and stay-at-home orders began in 2020, my European tour was canceled and I had to fly home. Restless, I started listening through my archives of unfinished songs and little unused ideas. When I heard ‘Anhedonia’ again, it hit me how strangely relevant the lyrics felt to current times. I’d been wanting to work on a song with Emma for a long time, so I recorded it and sent it her way. She graciously added her gorgeous vocals and lead guitar, and then Ben [Chisholm] mixed it, adding his signature sound landscape as a fortress around the song. As I listened back to the final version, I was finally able to set free those emotions which I couldn’t feel back in 2019. I had worries around releasing the song, not wanting to romanticize the condition of anhedonia (the inability to feel pleasure), but I also understood that it could possibly be cathartic for others who are struggling, as it was for me, to sing and dance my way out of a depression.”

Rundle adds: “I was moved to tears when she sent me ‘Anhedonia,’ which made getting through the tracking very emotional and slow on my end. I love the way the guitars I tracked morphed in Ben's mix. The whole song swirls in a poignant eddy of sorrowful sound and still takes a hard swing at my heart hearing it now.”

Wolfe’s most recent solo studio album, Birth of Violence, was released in 2019. Both her and labelmate Jess Gowrie formed a duo under the moniker Mrs. Piss, and in May of last year, they released their debut collaborative album, Self Surgery.

