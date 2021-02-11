News

Chelsea Wolfe Shares Video for “Anhedonia” (Feat. Emma Ruth Rundle) “Anhedonia” Out Now via Sargent House





Chelsea Wolfe has shared a video for her most recent single “Anhedonia,” which features labelmate Emma Ruth Rundle. The song is available now via Sargent House. You can watch the video, created by stop-motion artist Cressa Beer, below.

Beer explains the concept behind the video in a press release: “The core idea of the video came from an artist and mutual friend that Chelsea and I both love—Jess Schnabel (Blood Milk Jewels)—who created a ‘grief moth’ inspired by real moths that drink the tears of sleeping birds. It’s an idea I’ve wanted to animate for a while. So, that became the backbone of the project: the lifecycle of a moth literally born from overwhelming sadness. From there, the video grew into a reflection of what I was experiencing during quarantine, as I found myself confronting my own grief and deeply rooted trauma. I suffer from PTSD that envelops me like a black void. I wanted to visually articulate how that feels, as well as feelings like disassociation and loneliness; the way that trauma can physically alter your body and mentally reshape the world around you. But still, the moth can fight its way out, can fly, can follow the light; just like the comfort in the final verse of the song, I wanted to still show that healing is possible.”

Wolfe’s most recent solo studio album, Birth of Violence, was released in 2019.

