Cherry Glazerr Share New Song "Rabbit Hole"





Cherry Glazerr (the Los Angeles-based band led by Clementine Creevy) have shared a new song, “Rabbit Hole.” It’s their first new song of 2020 and is out now via Secretly Canadian. Listen below.

Creevy worked with Jenn Decliveo (Hinds, Beth Ditto, Porridge Radio) on the song. It follows the band’s 2019 album, Stuffed & Ready.

“‘Rabbit Hole’ is about clawing back my identity,” Creevy says in a press release. “I often find myself acting a certain way to get someone else’s approval. Then it’s hard for me to find myself again. That’s what I was meditating on with this song.”

A press release says that the rootlessness Creevy experienced as a young kid, before her family settled in Los Angeles when she was in middle school, also influenced the song. “Change and discomfort are something I thrive in but I’ve come to realize that there’s a futility of doing things just to please other people,” she says. “You can’t sacrifice your true self, it’s just unsustainable. Realizing this has been a big pill to swallow for me but it has given me a wealth of perspective.”

Summing up the experience of recording “Rabbit Hole,” Creevy concludes: “I feel like I’m growing into the artist that I’ve always wanted to be, it feels better than anything to do what you want with your own art.”

