News

All





!!! (Chk Chk Chk) Announce New Album, Share New Single “Storm Around the World” (feat. Maria Uzor) Let It Be Blue Due Out May 6 via Warp

Photography by Tim Saccenti



!!! (pronounced Chk Chk Chk) have announced the release of their ninth studio album, Let It Be Blue, which will be out on May 6 via Warp. The group have also shared a new single, “Storm Around the World,” which features Maria Uzor of Sink Ya Teeth. Listen to the new single and view the album tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, the group state: “‘Storm Around the World’ is a song we’ve had since the last album that didn’t really come into focus until Maria Uzor from Sink Ya Teeth added her part and we turned it into a duet. Originally an acid workout about parents who leave on tour, it became much more than that with her vocal, which is equal parts sing-song and spoken word and who’s lyrics helped add both a familiarity and a mystery to the song.

“On this record we were looking for basic minimal arrangements—sub-bass, drums and vocals mostly—and that approach is what finally let us support the vocal parts in a way that worked. The final piece was the beat that our producer Patrick Ford made that felt somewhere between programmed, sampled and played, a blurriness that is another feature of this album, Let It Be Blue, which was mostly built on computers but doesn’t always sound or feel that way.”

In 2020, the band shared a double single with the songs “I’m Sick of This” and “So We Could Fuck.” Their most recent album, Wallop, came out in 2019 via Warp.

Let It Be Blue Tracklist:

1. Normal People

2. A Little Bit (More)

3. Storm Around The World (feat. Maria Uzor)

4. Un Puente (feat. Angelica Garcia)

5. Here’s What I Need To Know

6. Panama Canal (feat. Meah Pace)

7. Man On The Moon (feat. Meah Pace)

8. Let It Be Blue

9. It’s Grey, It’s Grey (It’s Grey)

10. Crazy Talk

11. This Is Pop 2

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.