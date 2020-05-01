!!! (Chk Chk Chk) Share Two New Songs “I’m Sick of This”and “So We Can Fuck”
Double A-side Single Out Now via Warp
!!! (pronounced Chk Chk Chk) have shared two new songs, “I’m Sick of This” and “So We Can Fuck.” They form a double A-side single, which is out now via Warp. Listen to them below.
Frontman Nic Offer had this to say about the songs in a press release: “A cold side and a hot side, or a Detroit side and a Chicago side. ‘I'm Sick of This,’ a peak time anthem for the dingy and dark spaces we have always loved at the club, and ‘So We Can Fuck,’ a club track about staying in because dance music is for more than just the dancefloor.”
Offer added, referencing the pandemic: “Hope everyone is good and staying safe. We're all sick of this shit and ready to see you on the other side and party.”
The band released a new album, Wallop, in 2019 via Warp.
