!!! (Chk Chk Chk) Share Video For New Single “Here’s What I Need to Know” Let It Be Blue Due Out May 6 via Warp

Photography by Tim Saccenti



!!! (pronounced Chk Chk Chk) have shared a video for their new single, “Here’s What I Need to Know.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Let It Be Blue, which will be out on May 6 via Warp. View the video below.

The band state in a press release: “‘Here’s What I Need To Know’ is a song about the moment when you know a relationship is finished—either because you’re over it, or you realize the other person is. It’s about how all the details of those moments, like an Aaliyah song on the radio or watching snow fall through a window, become imprinted in your memory as well.

“Musically, the first half builds using arpeggiated synths, trance stabs and layers of percussion. For the second half, we sampled a small bit of the end of the chorus, the last two chords and the word ‘over’ to create a loop. Then, like in a French Touch song, we used that loop as the basis for the full beat that comes in to end the song and provide some release.”

Upon announcement of the new album, the band shared the song “Storm Around the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2020, the band shared a double single with the songs “I’m Sick of This” and “So We Could Fuck.” Their most recent album, Wallop, came out in 2019 via Warp.

