News

All





Chloe Rodgers unleashes “A Delphian Lullaby” Hotly tipped Nottingham based singer/songwriter releases Thom Yorke influenced debut

Photography by Dom Garnham Web Exclusive



Hotly tipped Nottingham based singer, songwriter and musician Chloe Rodgers releases her debut solo single today. Entitled "A Delphian Lullaby", the single is out via Crowds And Power on all streaming platforms.

Having carved out a reputation as one of the brightest emerging talents on the East Midlands music scene in recent years, Rodgers has spent the past few months working with Scandinavian production outfit Twenty Committee.

That association came to fruition after producer and composer Anders Källmark spotted her on You Tube. "She was so effortlessly talented," says Källmark, "that we thought she must be performing a series of covers. But she wasn't!" Kallmark subsequently included her as the main vocal component in Twenty Committee, an innovative project featuring a rotating cast of songwriters and performers that's been compared to 4AD collective This Mortal Coil. "Chloe is absolutely integral to Twenty Committee and puts her own spin on everything we do together," adds Källmark.

Since first collaborating with Källmark and Twenty Committee, Rodgers has laid down a number of tracks culminating in a string of releases for the project such as the haunting single "Bones", which came out earlier this summer.

Born and raised in Nottingham, Chloe cites Thom Yorke as her biggest inspiration. "You know immediately that his lyrics have hidden depths," she suggests, "but the deeper you dig, the further you are from getting to what they might mean."

With comparisons ranging from Portishead's Beth Gibbons to Bilie Eilish and PJ Harvey, Chloe Rodgers looks set to have a glowing future ahead of her.

Here is "A Delphian Lullaby".