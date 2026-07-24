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Chloe Slater Shares New Single “Mother Nature’s Killing Spree” Ahead of Debut Album Riot Youth

Photography by El Hardwick

Chloe Slater has shared “Mother Nature’s Killing Spree”, the latest single from her forthcoming debut album Riot Youth, out October 9th via Stolen Juice (AWAL).

Inspired by dystopian literature and set against a backdrop of environmental collapse, the track imagines a world where nature has finally taken revenge on humanity, though at its centre sits a love story unfolding on the last day of the world. It follows previous singles “UGLY” and “Southern Youth” in expanding the world of Riot Youth.

Slater says of the track: “‘Mother Nature’s Killing Spree’is a song about being in love on the last day of the world. It’s inspired by dystopian books like Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury. I’ve always loved the idea of a story that isn’t true yet, but could be one day. I wanted to capture that strange idea of carrying on as normal while everything falls apart around you. A time where consumerism has become almost a religion, adverts are our commandments, economic milestones our own mini forms of heaven on earth, influencers our gods. But underneath all of that, the chorus is really about something much more human. The idea that, when everything else disappears, love is still the thing we come back to. Lying cheek to cheek as the world ends.”

The accompanying video follows two strangers falling in love as civilisation unravels around them. Slater says: “I wanted the visuals to reflect the dystopian, doomsday nature of the lyrics, so a first date on the last day of the world felt like the perfect idea. I’ve always loved shows like The End of the F***ing World and dystopian books and films, two people falling in love while the world falls apart. It was really wonderful to create my own little version of that.”

Still only 23, Slater has recently recorded her first BBC Radio 6 Music Maida Vale Session, played Mad Cool Festival, and returned to her hometown of Bournemouth to revisit the locations behind “Southern Youth”, including a surprise appearance at the open mic night where she played her first ever show.

Since her debut EP You Can’t Put A Price On Fun, and its follow-up Love Me Please, Slater has built an audience of more than 15 million streams, and has supported Role Model, Courtney Barnett, The Beaches, Alessi Rose and Pommelien Thijs, and played the BRITs Fringe Showcase.

Slater takes Riot Youth across the UK and Europe this November on her biggest headline tour to date, including a London show at Scala. The tour partners with Music Declares Emergency’s Plus 1 initiative, with £1 from every ticket donated to the campaign’s climate action work.



You can read our interview with her HERE





Riot Youth Tour 2026 Tue 3 Nov – Southampton, PapillonWed 4 Nov – Portsmouth, KOLA

Thu 5 Nov – Cambridge, The Portland Arms

Sat 7 Nov – Norwich, The Waterfront Studio

Mon 9 Nov – Bristol, The Lanes

Tue 10 Nov – London, Scala

Wed 11 Nov – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Thu 12 Nov – Birmingham, O2 Institute 3

Sat 14 Nov – Manchester, Club Academy

Sun 15 Nov – Leeds, The Wardrobe

Tue 17 Nov – Newcastle, Cluny 2

Wed 18 Nov – Glasgow, King Tut’s

Thu 19 Nov – Dublin, Academy Green Room

Fri 20 Nov – Belfast, Voodoo

Wed 25 Nov – Brussels, Botanique (Museum)

Fri 27 Nov – Cologne, Yard Club at Kantine

Sat 28 Nov – Hamburg, Hebebühne



Wed 2 Dec – Prague, Café v Lese

Thu 3 Dec – Vienna, B72

Sat 5 Dec – Munich, Rote Sonne

Sun 6 Dec – Zurich, Exil

Mon 7 Dec – Milan, Circolo Arci Bellezza Mon 23 Nov – Paris, Badaboum Tue 24 Nov – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet Sun 29 Nov – Copenhagen, Ideal Bar Tue 1 Dec – Berlin, Maschinenhaus