Chris Lake Shares New Song “A Drug From God” With Grimes’ AI Girl Group NPC
Out Now via Black Book/Astralwerks
Chris Lake has collaborated with Grimes’ new AI girl group, NPC, on the new song, “A Drug From God.” It is out now via Black Book/Astralwerks. Listen below.
NPC is described in a press release as an AI group that can feature an infinite number of members, any of whom can be voted out, except for core members, such as the baby Warnymph. It goes on to describe the group as “a vehicle for experimentation in new technologies as they become available, such as generative characters and music, different types of animation, AI-assisted art, as well as spiritual technology in that Grimes can create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye.
“NPC can do all the things humans cannot. NPC will eventually be playable, customizable, and able to cater to each individual listener’s unique desires. Decentralized popstardom. Made, not born.”
Grimes’ most recent album, Miss Anthropocene, came out last year via 4AD.
