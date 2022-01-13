News

Christian Lee Hutson Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rubberneckers” Quitters Due Out April 1 via ANTI-, Album Produced by Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst

Photography by Jacob Boll



Christian Lee Hutson has announced the release of a new album, Quitters. The album, produced by Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst, will be out on April 1 via ANTI-. Hutson has also shared a video for a new album track, “Rubberneckers.” Check out the Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh-directed video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

“I made the ‘Rubberneckers’ video with my friends Zoe and Adam, who I worked with on the ‘Lose This Number’ video,” Hutson states in a press release. “The last time I danced was at the eighth grade social and it was mainly just swaying to ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing,’ but I wanted to showcase what a natural, gifted dancer I am.”

Hutson adds, regarding the album: “When we made Beginners, the aim was to make simple digital recordings of how I would play the songs in the room. With this record, Phoebe and Conor had an idea that it would be fun to make it to tape. Phoebe is my best friend and making Beginners with her was so comfortable and easy. So I wanted to work with her again.

“I took a long time with Beginners. I had those songs for 10 years, but these songs came out a lot faster. There was a little bit of insecurity with the lyrics. Having Conor there served the purpose of someone who I really respect as a lyricist and could soothe my anxiety.”

In November of last year, Hutson shared the song “Strawberry Lemonade,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Hutson’s previous album, Beginners, came out last year via ANTI-. Read our My Firsts interview with him.

Quitters Tracklist:

1. Strawberry Lemonade

2. Endangered Birds

3. Rubberneckers

4. Sitting Up With A Sick Friend

5. Age Difference

6. Blank Check

7. Cherry

8. State Bird

9. Teddy’s Song

10. Black Cat

11. Creature Feature

12. OCDemon

13. Triple Axel

