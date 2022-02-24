Christian Lee Hutson Shares Animated Video for New Song “Age Difference”
Quitters Due Out April 1 via ANTI-
Feb 24, 2022
Photography by Michael Delaney
Christian Lee Hutson has shared an animated video for his new song “Age Difference.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Quitters, which will be out on April 1 via ANTI-. View the Nick Slye-animated video below.
In a press release, Slye states: “1,100+ individual pencil drawings make up this five minute hand drawn dream. Christian’s style of lyricism and melody in ‘Age Difference’ lend themselves to vivid lucid dream-like imagery and create the euphoric feeling of falling fast asleep while listening to your favorite album, waking in a haze only remembering bits and pieces trying to decipher what was real and what was fantasy.”
In November of last year, Hutson shared the song “Strawberry Lemonade,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the new album last month, he shared the song “Rubberneckers.”
Hutson’s previous album, Beginners, came out last year via ANTI-. Read our My Firsts interview with him.
