Thursday, November 4th, 2021  
Christian Lee Hutson Shares Video for Phoebe Bridgers/Conor Oberst-Produced “Strawberry Lemonade”

Out Now via ANTI-

Nov 04, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Michael Delaney
Christian Lee Hutson has shared a video for his new song “Strawberry Lemonade,” which was produced by Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst. The song features backing vocals from Oberst and Sharon Silva, along with electric guitar from Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and piano/trumpet from Nathaniel Wolcott, Oberst’s fellow Bright Eyes member. Watch the Waley Wang-directed video below.

Hutson elaborates on the song in a press release: “‘Strawberry Lemonade’ is a series of vignettes about memory, letting go and holding on. I remember talking to a friend, around the time that I wrote it, about the relentless repackaging of 1960’s culture; so some of that ended up in there. The laugh at the beginning of the song is my friend Harry who plays bass on the song.”

He adds: “I want people to feel like it’s okay: we’re all here fucking up all the time; we’re all just learning and living, and it’s going to be all right. I don’t even know if I fully believe that, but it’s the voice I always wished I had in my life.”

Hutson’s latest album, Beginners, came out last year via ANTI-. Read our My Firsts interview with him.

