Wednesday, July 6th, 2022  
Christine and the Queens Announces New Album

Redcar les adorables étoiles Due Out September 23 via Because

Jul 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Redcar, the new alias of Christine and the Queens, has announced the release of a new album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, which will be out on September 23 via Because. View the cover art and tracklist below.

Last month, Redcar shared the album track “Je te vois enfin.”

Redcar’s most recent release was the 2020 EP La vita nuova. He released his sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Redcar on Chris.

Redcar les adorables étoiles Tracklist:

1. Ma bien aimée bye bye
2. Tu sais ce qu’il me faut
3. La Chanson du chevalier
4. Rien dire
5. La Clairefontaine
6. Les Étoiles
7. Mémoire des ailes
8. Looking for Love
9. My Birmdan
10. Combien de temps
11. Je te vois enfin
12. Angelus
13. Les Âmes amantes

