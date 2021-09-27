 Christine and the Queens Shares New Cover of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 27th, 2021  
Christine and the Queens Shares New Cover of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90”

She Also Shares a Cover of 1970s French Song “Comme l’oiseau”

Sep 27, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern (for Under the Radar)
Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) has shared two new cover songs, a take on George Michael’s 1990 hit “Freedom” (also known as “Freedom! ’90” to avoid confusion with a Wham! song also titled “Freedom”) and a version of “Comme l’oiseau,” a song popular in France in the 1970s. The songs are bundled together as the Joseph EP. Listen to both tracks below.

Joseph follows another surprise EP, La vita nuova, released in 2020. The La vita nuova EP featured six new tracks. The title track featured guest vocals from Caroline Polachek, who also appears in an accompanying short film (in which Letissier turns into a vampire and bites Polachek on the neck), and was one of our Songs of the Week. That EP’s “People, I’ve been sad” was one of our Songs of the Week. Letissier also did a live performance video of the song for the YouTube channel COLORS.

Christine and the Queens released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

