Christine and the Queens Shares New Song “Je Te Vois Enfin” Out Now via Because Music





Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) has shared a new song, “Je Te Vois Enfin.” The song was written and produced by Letissier and was mixed by Mike Dean. Listen below, via a lyric video.

Christine and the Queens’ most recent release was the 2020 EP La vita nuova. She released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

