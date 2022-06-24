Christine and the Queens Shares New Song “Je Te Vois Enfin”
Out Now via Because Music
Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) has shared a new song, “Je Te Vois Enfin.” The song was written and produced by Letissier and was mixed by Mike Dean. Listen below, via a lyric video.
Christine and the Queens’ most recent release was the 2020 EP La vita nuova. She released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.
Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Christine and the Queens Shares New Song “Je Te Vois Enfin” (News) — Christine and the Queens
- Europe Crosswise: A Litany (Review) —
- Premiere: Dust In The Sunlight Shares New Video for “Just A Call” (News) — Dust In The Sunlight
- MUNA (Review) — MUNA
- Regressive Left Share Video for New Single “The Wrong Side of History” (News) — Regressive Left
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.