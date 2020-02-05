News

Christine and the Queens Shares New Song “People, I’ve been sad” and Live Performance Video Single Out Now via Because Music





Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music. Now she has shared a brand new song, "People, I've been sad." She's also done a live performance video of the song for the YouTube channel COLORS. Check out the song and video below.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

There are both English language and French language versions of Chris, with the French one having an extra track. Back in May 2018 Christine and the Queens shared a new song, "Girlfriend" (which features Dâm-Funk), as well as a French version of the song, titled "Damn, dis-moi." She got a lot of mileage out of that song. It was one of our Songs of the Week, there was also a video for the song, she performed the song on Later... with Jools Holland, and also performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (with The Roots and Dâm-Funk). Then she shared a video for a new song, "Doesn't Matter," as well as a video for a French version of the song, "Doesn't Matter (voleur de soleil)." Then she shared a video for "5 Dollars" (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another new song from the album, "La Marcheuse," via a video for the song. "La Marcheuse" is from the French version of the album (the English version of the song is "The Walker," and there was later also a video for that version).

She also stopped by the BBC Live Lounge to do a session where she covered Maroon 5's "What Lovers Do," as well as performing "Girlfriend." In July she shared a remix EP for "Girlfriend" (the funky seven-and-a-half-minute remix of the song by Dâm-Funk was one of our Songs of the Week). She also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the album's "Comme si." Then she did a session for Spotify where she covered Sade's 1992 classic "No Ordinary Love" and also performed Chris' "The Walker." Then she shared a video for the album's "Comme si." In July 2019 Christine and the Queens guested on the Charli XCX song "Gone," a track from her Charli album, which was shared via a video for the track and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Charli and Christine performed "Gone" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

