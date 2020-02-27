Christine and the Queens Surprise Releases New EP and Vampire Short Film Feat. Caroline Polachek

News

Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) has surprise released a new EP, La vita nuova, and an accompanying short film of the same name. The EP features six new tracks, including her recent single "People, I've been sad," and is out now via Because Music. The title track features guest vocals from Caroline Polachek, who also appears in the film (in which Letissier turns into a vampire and bites Polachek on the neck). Check out the EP and song below, followed by the EP's cover art.

Colin Solal Cardo directed the film, which features choreography by Ryan Heffington.A press release further describes the film as such: "The 14 minute film is an inward journey that sees the artist invest Opéra Garnier, the world famous Paris opera house, filling it with stories of ghosts and mythical creatures."

"People, I've been sad" was one of our Songs of the Week. Letissier also did a live performance video of the song for the YouTube channel COLORS.

Christine and the Queens released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

La vita nuova Tracklist:

1. People, I've been sad

2. Je disparais dans tes bras

3. Mountains (we met)

4. Nada

5. La vita nuova feat. Caroline Polachek

6. I disappear in your arms (bonus)

