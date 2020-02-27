 Christine and the Queens Surprise Releases New EP and Vampire Short Film Feat. Caroline Polachek | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 27th, 2020  
Subscribe

Christine and the Queens Surprise Releases New EP and Vampire Short Film Feat. Caroline Polachek

La vita nuova EP Out Now via Because Music

Feb 27, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) has surprise released a new EP, La vita nuova, and an accompanying short film of the same name. The EP features six new tracks, including her recent single "People, I've been sad," and is out now via Because Music. The title track features guest vocals from Caroline Polachek, who also appears in the film (in which Letissier turns into a vampire and bites Polachek on the neck). Check out the EP and song below, followed by the EP's cover art.

Colin Solal Cardo directed the film, which features choreography by Ryan Heffington.A press release further describes the film as such: "The 14 minute film is an inward journey that sees the artist invest Opéra Garnier, the world famous Paris opera house, filling it with stories of ghosts and mythical creatures."

"People, I've been sad" was one of our Songs of the Week. Letissier also did a live performance video of the song for the YouTube channel COLORS.

Christine and the Queens released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

La vita nuova Tracklist:

1. People, I've been sad
2. Je disparais dans tes bras
3. Mountains (we met)
4. Nada
5. La vita nuova feat. Caroline Polachek
6. I disappear in your arms (bonus)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent