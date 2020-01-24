News

Chromatics Share New Song “Toy” Band Releases Three Different Versions of the Song

Photography by Johnny Jewel



Chromatics released a brand new album, Closer to Grey, last October only hours after it was announced (stream it here). Now they have shared a brand new song, "Toy." They are three different versions of the song: "Toy," "Toy (On Film)," and "Toy (Instrumental)." Listen to all three below.

According to Pitchfork, singer Ruth Radelet says "Toy" is "a song about trying to forget someone you're still in love with even though they treat you like an object."

There's no word on whether or not "Toy" is taken from a forthcoming new album or EP or if it's just a standalone single. Chromatics have yet to release their long delayed Dear Tommy album, so perhaps this is a new track from that?

The band's Johnny Jewel directed the video, which features lots of multiple exposure images and befits the band's general aesthetic well. Watch it below. Also below are the band's upcoming tour dates.

Closer to Grey features all new tracks not intended for Dear Tommy, including covers of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" and The Jesus and Mary Chain's "On the Wall." This doesn't necessarily mean that Dear Tommy is never coming out, as Closer to Grey is listed by the band as their seventh album, with Dear Tommy still considered their sixth. Closer to Grey was the band's first new album in seven years, since 2012's Kill For Love, although there's been no shortage of Chromatics and Johnny Jewel music since then, even if there has been no word yet on when Dear Tommy will be released.

In October they shared a video for Closer to Grey's "You're No Good" and the song made our Songs of the Week list.

