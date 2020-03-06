News

Chromatics Share Video for New Song “Famous Monsters” They Have Also Shared an Instrumental Version of the Song





Chromatics have shared a brand new song, "Famous Monsters," via a video for the track directed by the band's own Johnny Jewel. It is one of the band's more dancefloor-ready songs and features spoken word vocals from frontwoman Ruth Radelet in which she says lines such as "Meet you in the cemetery/We love dancing and violence." There are various versions of the song: the video version on YouTube is 4:07 long and then on YouTube/Apple Music there is a longer 6:37 long version, as well as an instrumental version of that length. Watch and listen below.

Jewel had this to say about the song and video on its YouTube page: "In this week's installment of Fresh Blood, our heroine narrates from beyond the grave. Past the silver screen into the underworld where the monsters of our dreams congregate. Filmed in slow motion, silhouetted by fog. Meet me in the cemetery After Dark."

"Famous Monsters" follows, "Toy," a new song Chromatics shared back in January. The band also released a brand new album, Closer to Grey, last October only hours after it was announced (stream it here).

There's no word on whether or not "Toy" and "Famous Monsters" are taken from a forthcoming new album or EP or if they are just standalone singles. Chromatics have yet to release their long delayed Dear Tommy album, so perhaps they are new tracks from that?

Closer to Grey featured all new tracks not intended for Dear Tommy, including covers of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" and The Jesus and Mary Chain's "On the Wall." This doesn't necessarily mean that Dear Tommy is never coming out, as Closer to Grey is listed by the band as their seventh album, with Dear Tommy still considered their sixth. Closer to Grey was the band's first new album in seven years, since 2012's Kill For Love, although there's been no shortage of Chromatics and Johnny Jewel music since then, even if there has been no word yet on when Dear Tommy will be released.

In October they shared a video for Closer to Grey's "You're No Good" and the song made our Songs of the Week list.

