Chromatics Share Video for New Song “Teachers” and Confirm New “Dear Tommy” Tracklist

Chromatics have shared a new song, “Teachers,” via a video for the track directed by the band’s own Johnny Jewel. The band have also revealed a brand new tracklist for their long delayed Dear Tommy album, although the album still doesn’t have a new release date. “Teachers” is featured on Dear Tommy, which will also include new versions of the previously shared singles “Just Like You,” “Dear Tommy,” and “Time Rider,” alongside other previously unreleased songs. Check out “Teacher” and the new Dear Tommy tracklist below.

Chromatics were supposed to release Dear Tommy in 2015 (it was announced in December 2014). Then frontman Johnny Jewel had a near-death experience in Hawaii on Christmas Day 2015 and afterwards he destroyed all copies of Dear Tommy in order to re-record it to better capture the sound he was going for. It was then announced that it would come out in 2018, but that never happened.

Instead, the band released a brand new album, Closer to Grey, last October only hours after it was announced (stream it here). Closer to Grey featured all new tracks not intended for Dear Tommy, including covers of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” and The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “On the Wall.” In October they shared a video for Closer to Grey’s “You’re No Good” and the song made our Songs of the Week list.

Closer to Grey was listed by the band as their seventh album, with Dear Tommy still considered their sixth.

“Teacher” follows “Toy,” a new song Chromatics shared back in January, and “Famous Monsters,” another new song they shared in March (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Neither “Toy” nor “Famous Monsters” is on Dear Tommy’s tracklist.

Dear Tommy Tracklist:

01 Fresh Blood

02 Glitter

03 Never Tell

04 Just Like You

05 She Says

06 The Moment

07 Time Rider

08 White Fences

09 Teacher

10 Between the Lines

11 Too Late

12 Dear Tommy

13 Melodrama

14 Ultra Vivid

15 Colorblind

16 Sometimes

17 Dream Sequence

18 Endless Sleep

