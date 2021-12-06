 Chromeo Share New Single “Real Breezy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, December 6th, 2021  
Chromeo Share New Single “Real Breezy”

Released as Part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program

Dec 06, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Canadian electro funk duo Chromeo have shared a new single, “Real Breezy.” It is the latest single to be released as a part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program. Listen below.

Last year, the duo surprise released the EP Quarantine Casanova. Their most recent studio album was 2018’s Head Over Heels.

