Chromeo Share New Single “Real Breezy”
Released as Part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program
Canadian electro funk duo Chromeo have shared a new single, “Real Breezy.” It is the latest single to be released as a part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program. Listen below.
Last year, the duo surprise released the EP Quarantine Casanova. Their most recent studio album was 2018’s Head Over Heels.
