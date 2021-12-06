News

Chromeo Share New Single “Real Breezy” Released as Part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program





Canadian electro funk duo Chromeo have shared a new single, “Real Breezy.” It is the latest single to be released as a part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program. Listen below.

Last year, the duo surprise released the EP Quarantine Casanova. Their most recent studio album was 2018’s Head Over Heels.

