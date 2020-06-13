Chromeo Surprise Release New Quarantine-Themed EP Recorded Under Lockdown

News

Canadian electro funk duo Chromeo have surprise released a new EP, Quarantine Casanova, which was written and recorded while under lockdown from the pandemic. It features five new songs about the quarantine and COVID-19, namedropping Dr. Anthony Fauci, discussing avoiding Zoom meetings, and bemoaning the challenges of getting romantic when you need to be six feet apart. All net proceeds from the EP will be donated to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund. Listen below.

The band are also working on a short film to go with the EP and the animated film will be tied to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to “raise awareness about mental health issues surrounding the global pandemic.”

“Honestly, it started as a joke,” says Chromeo frontman Dave 1 in a press release. “At the beginning of quarantine, we hunkered down in our studio, freestyled a song called ‘Clorox Wipe’ and posted it online to cheer people up. The response was overwhelming. So we wrote another one, and another one. Fans kept asking if we were going to release them for real, so after a couple of weeks, we obliged.”

Synth player P-Thugg adds: “As usual, it’s a high brow-low brow thing with us. These are obviously the funniest tracks we’ve ever written, but they connected in such a visceral way. We figured if we were to put them out, there would have to be a charity and an awareness component.”

The band’s last album was 2018’s Head Over Heels.

Quarantine Casanova EP Tracklist:

1. Clorox Wipe

2. 6 Feet Away

3. Stay In Bed (And Do Nothing)

4. ‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out

5. Cabin Fever

