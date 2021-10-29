News

CHVRCHES Share Expanded Version of Their Latest Album with Three New Songs Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Out Now via Glassnote

Photography by Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson



Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES have shared an expanded version of their latest album, Screen Violence. The new version, titled Screen Violence: Director’s Cut, features three new tracks: “Killer,” “Screaming,” and “Bitter End.” They are out now via Glassnote. Listen below.

Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry states in a press release: “This album was thematically so different to previous CHVRCHES albums that it would have been rude of us to let Halloween come and go without injecting some more Screen Violence into it. ‘Killer,’ ‘Bitter End’ and ‘Screaming’ were all started in 2020 and finished just after the album was released. As any good horror fan knows, just because the film ends, it doesn’t mean the story does.”

Screen Violence is the band’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2018’s Love Is Dead.

