Circuit des Yeux Shares Video for New Single “The Manatee” -io Out Now via Matador

Photography by Evan Jenkins



Circuit des Yeux (aka Chicago-based vocalist/composer Haley Fohr) has shared a video for her new single “The Manatee.” It is her first new music since the release of her latest album, -io (out now via Matador). Watch the Ruby Rudio-directed video below.

In a press release, Fohr states: “At 4:30 A.M. on February 4th, 2020 a manatee popped out of the sea and stared directly at me. It was a charged 10 seconds. The experience stuck with me so much that I wrote a song about it.

“The music video is a depiction of my own kind of manatee. I play a wet sea creature trying to make it work in a dry-land society. It is inspired by the scientific understanding that the manatee crawled into the ocean 50,000,000 years ago. The manatee is my reminder that intuition and two legs might be all a person needs to find a more hospitable world—perhaps an undiscovered place to call home.”

