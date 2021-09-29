News

Circuit des Yeux Shares Video for New Single “Vanishing,” Announces Tour Dates -io Due Out October 22 via Matador

Photography by Evan Jenkins



Circuit des Yeux (aka Chicago-based vocalist/composer Haley Fohr) has shared a self-directed video for her new single. It is the latest release from her forthcoming sixth studio album, -io, due out on October 22 via Matador. Fohr has also announced a set of tour dates for late 2021 and early 2022. Check them out below, along with the “Vanishing” video.

Fohr states in a press release regarding the new video:

“‘Vanishing’ is an account of climate change and loss through the final stage of grief.

“In this video I embody our evolving consciousness toward Earth and its health by representing four characters.

“Lemonade Lady is the evasive optimist who is unwilling to acknowledge her changing surroundings.

“Prepared Weather Person is the anxious prepper; ready for the worst and isolated by fear.

“The Mortal Sufferer gets blown away in a field and serves as evidence that us corporeal beings are at the behest of our environment.

“And Worm Girl personifies the stoic reality that all things human undoubtedly decompose in time.”

Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Dogma” and “Sculpting the Exodus,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her most recent album, Reaching for Indigo, came out in 2017 via Drag City.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In with Fohr.

Circuit des Yeux Tour Dates:

10.22.21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center

10.23.21 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica SoundBath (solo) %

11.21.21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

2.25.22 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

2.26.22 – Astoria, OR @ Anita (solo)

2.27.22 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

3.01.22 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3.02.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

4.02.22 –Bern, CD @ Dampfzentrale

4.04.22 –Berlin, DE @ HAU 1

4.06.22 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre, Milton Court Concert Hall

4.08.22 – Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival

4.09.22 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

4.11.22 – Paris, FR @ Centre Pompidou

4.13.22 – Lille, FR, @ L’Auditorium du Conservatoire

% w/ Robert A.A. Lowe, and Samer Ghadry

